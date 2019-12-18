Stormzy to read passage from Bible in alternative Christmas Day message Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 5 days ago )

The grime star, 26, will recite the Christmas story from Luke's Gospel in a BBC One programme in a broadcast to air at 11. The grime star, 26, will recite the Christmas story from Luke's Gospel in a BBC One programme in a broadcast to air at 11. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this