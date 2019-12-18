Global  

European Parliament could block Brexit deal over Boris Johnson's treatment of EU citizens, Guy Verhofstadt says

Independent Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Problems with Home Office settlement scheme have raised concerns
News video: Brexit proposed legislation: PM wants to prevent further delays

Brexit proposed legislation: PM wants to prevent further delays 02:28

 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson promises to not to extend Brexit transition period past 2020.

