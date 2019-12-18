‘Kill the gays’ pastor actually thinks Greta Thunberg is being controlled by demonic spirits Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 13 hours ago )

A radical right-wing pastor who believes the Californian wildfires were the fault of gay people has just announced that Greta Thunberg is being used by evil “demonic spirits”. Kevin Swanson’s previous claims to fame include the time he declared Hurricane Harvey was a “punishment” from God for... 👓 View full article

