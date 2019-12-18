Lifelong LGBT advocate Lady Hale announces retirement from Supreme Court

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Supreme Court president Lady Hale – the first-ever woman to hold the post in UK history – has announced she's retiring next month. The 74-year-old Baroness Hale of Richmond has been a lifelong support of LGBT+ rights, including same-sex adoption rights and equal marriage. She was appointed to the Supreme Court – the...


