Watch Wallace and Gromit star in Christmas advert for Joules

Courtesy: John Lewis An exuberant young dragon called Edgar who almost derails festivities in his fire-breathing excitement is the star of John Lewis’s first joint Christmas campaign with Waitrose...

Mariah Carey stars in new Walkers Christmas advert Pop star Mariah Carey has been revealed as the new face for Walkers' Christmas advert. The campaign coincides with the 25th anniversary of Carey’s Christmas hit, All I Want For Christmas Is You, and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published on November 2, 2019