Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne spending Christmas apart for first time in 40 years

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne to be apart this Christmas 'The Talk' panellist is spending the festive period in England, her home country, as she is starring in the stage show 'Nativity! The Musical' at the Eventim Apollo in London but husband Ozzy will not be joining her because doctors have advised him...
