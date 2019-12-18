The High Court has found John Downey was an "active participant" in the IRA's Hyde Park bombing in 1982.

You Might Like

Tweets about this The Mighty Brighton Infidels كافر It can never be forgotten that war criminal, phoney Tony Blair. Gave scumcunt John Downey a get out of jail free ca… https://t.co/VBYK4EnWXg 1 hour ago ian hardy 'The forgotten victims are finally remembered' https://t.co/AWSG63OSlW via @NewsNowUK 3 hours ago Campaign for English Devolution BBC News - Hyde Park bombing: 'Forgotten victims finally remembered' https://t.co/HFoEHj2KT1 5 hours ago Richard Walton After 37 years John Downey found responsible for Hyde Park bombing today. Forgotten victims remembered. Families hi… https://t.co/cwVR7GKJdx 9 hours ago