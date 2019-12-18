Ram-raiders target East Kilbride store for second time in two years Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 9 hours ago )

Lifestyle Express in Leeward Circle has been raided once again by thieves who smashed their way in, this time in a silver Toyota RAV4. Lifestyle Express in Leeward Circle has been raided once again by thieves who smashed their way in, this time in a silver Toyota RAV4. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this The Daily Record The thieves used a silver Toyota RAV4 to burst into shop. https://t.co/OLIanXga2M 3 hours ago LINZI RT @EKilbrideNews: Ram-raiders target East Kilbride store for second time in two years https://t.co/fcIR2931Do https://t.co/V6bbC0PC2M 8 hours ago EK News Ram-raiders target East Kilbride store for second time in two years https://t.co/fcIR2931Do https://t.co/V6bbC0PC2M 8 hours ago