Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ram-raiders target East Kilbride store for second time in two years

Daily Record Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Ram-raiders target East Kilbride store for second time in two yearsLifestyle Express in Leeward Circle has been raided once again by thieves who smashed their way in, this time in a silver Toyota RAV4.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Daily_Record

The Daily Record The thieves used a silver Toyota RAV4 to burst into shop. https://t.co/OLIanXga2M 3 hours ago

_LinziM

LINZI RT @EKilbrideNews: Ram-raiders target East Kilbride store for second time in two years https://t.co/fcIR2931Do https://t.co/V6bbC0PC2M 8 hours ago

EKilbrideNews

EK News Ram-raiders target East Kilbride store for second time in two years https://t.co/fcIR2931Do https://t.co/V6bbC0PC2M 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.