Toyota Corolla Excel hatchback review – Japanese car maker has the gift of giving Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

Toyota is ensuring that many motorists will get exactly what they want with its well-equipped, hybrid Corolla family hatchback. In this road test, we check out the spec, performance and price of the Excel model with the 2.0-litre petrol/electric hybrid powertrain. Toyota is ensuring that many motorists will get exactly what they want with its well-equipped, hybrid Corolla family hatchback. In this road test, we check out the spec, performance and price of the Excel model with the 2.0-litre petrol/electric hybrid powertrain. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this EIN Toyota News Toyota Corolla Excel hatchback review – Japanese car maker has the gift of giving https://t.co/JNep5uqu6D 1 day ago