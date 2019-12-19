Thangam Debbonaire calls for Remainer and Leaver to hold inquiry into Labour party's historic election failure Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

The Bristol West MP was quick to avoid blaming the defeat on any one factor. The Bristol West MP was quick to avoid blaming the defeat on any one factor. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this