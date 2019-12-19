Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Lucky dad Dan wins £12k car at work - just in time for Christmas!

Leek Post and Times Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Lucky dad Dan wins £12k car at work - just in time for Christmas!Dan Shotton was one of three employees at the Atlanta Group to win a Vauxhall Corsa Griffin as part of a Christmas giveaway.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Britain's longest-serving Santa Claus is still bringing the magic of Christmas to children after almost 60 years [Video]Britain's longest-serving Santa Claus is still bringing the magic of Christmas to children after almost 60 years

SWMDsanta - Tom HitchenorBritain's longest-serving Santa Claus is still bringing the magic of Christmas to children after donning his festive red suit for almost 60 YEARS. Ray Hulse, 75,  has..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

Back to the Future superfan restores DeLorean for 80k - and uses it to drop his kids off to school [Video]Back to the Future superfan restores DeLorean for 80k - and uses it to drop his kids off to school

A fan of sci-fi classic Back to the Future has spent £80,000 converting a DeLorean motor into the iconic star of the cult film - and now uses it on the school run. James Napier, 37, says he's probably..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.