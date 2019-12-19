Global  

Takumi Minamino: Liverpool to sign Red Bull Salzburg winger in January

BBC News Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Liverpool confirm they will sign Japan winger Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg when the January transfer window opens.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Liverpool advance to last 16 with 2-0 win in Salzburg [Video]Liverpool advance to last 16 with 2-0 win in Salzburg

Juergen Klopp heaps praise on Salzburg's play and the Austrian team's American coach says his players can take a lot from their growth of late.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:42Published

Klopp takes over translation duties - 'It's not that difficult!' [Video]Klopp takes over translation duties - "It's not that difficult!"

Juergen Klopp takes over the role as translator during Liverpool's press conference before his team face Red Bull Salzburg - "It's not that difficult!", he says.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool confirm signing of Japan forward Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign highly-rated forward Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg. The Japan international, 24, will officially become a Reds...
talkSPORT

Sport24.co.za | BREAKING | Liverpool complete Minamino signing

Premier League giants Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg.
News24

