How to film Santa's reindeer eating carrots in your home on Christmas Eve

Daily Record Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
How to film Santa's reindeer eating carrots in your home on Christmas EveMcDonald's Reindeer Ready website has returned, allowing parents to capture footage of reindeer munching down carrots in their homes to show excited children on Christmas morning.
