How to film Santa's reindeer eating carrots in your home on Christmas Eve

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 15 hours ago )

McDonald's Reindeer Ready website has returned, allowing parents to capture footage of reindeer munching down carrots in their homes to show excited children on Christmas morning. McDonald's Reindeer Ready website has returned, allowing parents to capture footage of reindeer munching down carrots in their homes to show excited children on Christmas morning. 👓 View full article



