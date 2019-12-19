LIVE: State Opening of Parliament

Watch live BBC coverage of the Queen's Speech, as she sets out the government's agenda for the year ahead.

You Might Like

Tweets about this giorgiotalate RT @BBCBreaking: The Queen arrives for State Opening of Parliament Follow latest updates from the #QueensSpeech as UK government sets out… 23 minutes ago d RT @PA: The Queen begun her speech at the State Opening of Parliament by saying her Government’s priority is to bring about Brexit on Janua… 35 minutes ago Birmingham News PA Headline https://t.co/H9682kFUL5 https://t.co/n65zXdMguL 40 minutes ago apis - drain the swamp Live: Queen's Speech delivered at state opening of Parliament | ITV News https://t.co/ilxViqujxJ via @YouTube 55 minutes ago #CLEMENT RT @itvnews: Live: Queen's Speech delivered at state opening of Parliament https://t.co/cIXWlAcmb7 56 minutes ago Bailiwick Express UK Live coverage: State Opening of Parliament | Bailiwick Express UK https://t.co/dPiKr94Dka 1 hour ago Malcolm Park The Queen accompanied by Prince Charles attends the State Opening of Parliament to deliver the Queen’s Speech and t… https://t.co/WTc9jSZQD0 1 hour ago Robin Nowacki RT @nowackirobin: State Opening of Parliament Her Majesty the Queen live House of Lords. https://t.co/HGlSIBnqUT 1 hour ago