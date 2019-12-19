Global  

LIVE: State Opening of Parliament

BBC News Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Watch live BBC coverage of the Queen's Speech, as she sets out the government's agenda for the year ahead.
News video: Queen Elizabeth departs for the State Opening of Parliament

Queen Elizabeth departs for the State Opening of Parliament 01:16

 The Queen departs Buckingham Place for Westminster to deliver her second speech this year. Report by Woodsli. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

TalateGiorgio

giorgiotalate RT @BBCBreaking: The Queen arrives for State Opening of Parliament Follow latest updates from the #QueensSpeech as UK government sets out… 23 minutes ago

doleshka

d RT @PA: The Queen begun her speech at the State Opening of Parliament by saying her Government’s priority is to bring about Brexit on Janua… 35 minutes ago

DailyBRUM

Birmingham News PA Headline https://t.co/H9682kFUL5 https://t.co/n65zXdMguL 40 minutes ago

kurtmeyer04

apis - drain the swamp Live: Queen's Speech delivered at state opening of Parliament | ITV News https://t.co/ilxViqujxJ via @YouTube 55 minutes ago

Clement_Madrid_

#CLEMENT RT @itvnews: Live: Queen's Speech delivered at state opening of Parliament https://t.co/cIXWlAcmb7 56 minutes ago

BailiwickUK

Bailiwick Express UK Live coverage: State Opening of Parliament | Bailiwick Express UK https://t.co/dPiKr94Dka 1 hour ago

malcolmpark30

Malcolm Park The Queen accompanied by Prince Charles attends the State Opening of Parliament to deliver the Queen’s Speech and t… https://t.co/WTc9jSZQD0 1 hour ago

nowackirobin

Robin Nowacki RT @nowackirobin: State Opening of Parliament Her Majesty the Queen live House of Lords. https://t.co/HGlSIBnqUT 1 hour ago

