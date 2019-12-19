Global  

Lucy-Anne Rushton murder: Husband changes to guilty plea

BBC News Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Shaun Dyson ordered Lucy-Anne Rushton to swallow her wedding ring before her "brutal" killing.
