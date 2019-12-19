Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Rob Burrow: Leeds Rhinos legend diagnosed with motor neurone disease

BBC News Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Leeds Rhinos legend and former England international Rob Burrow is diagnosed with motor neurone disease.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ShaZ___01

Shahzad RT @BBCSport: "I know I have a big challenge in front of me but knowing that I have the love and support of so many people will give me ins… 24 seconds ago

ChrisJHudson

Lone Wulf 💙💛 Devasted at the news that Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow, aged just 37, has been diagnosed with motor neurone disea… https://t.co/ETkOwN4Mxi 5 minutes ago

mrtnkeady

Martin Keady BBC Sport - Rob Burrow: Leeds Rhinos legend diagnosed with motor neurone disease https://t.co/8NtW5bSx0k 7 minutes ago

SheppardDarcie

Darcie Sheppard RT @SuperLeague: Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow has announced that he has recently been diagnosed with motor neurone disease. Find out ho… 10 minutes ago

DarranPaul

Däßmändoo Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow, 37, diagnosed with motor neurone disease | Yorkshire Evening Post https://t.co/ddyc3viXwx 11 minutes ago

LufcChat

⚪️ LUFC Chat ⚪️ 💙💛 RT @DCravenYPSport: Devastating news for Rob Burrow and his family and thoughts with them all. But knowing how positive he is and always h… 14 minutes ago

emma_tr4_rhinos

emma_tr4_rhinos🦏 RT @NWestbyYPSport: Massive shock this one. One of the true good guys and greats of his sport. A true @leedsrhinos legend. Thoughts with hi… 17 minutes ago

duncan_vincent4

Tractorboy racing #4 Such sad news about Rob Burrow, motor neurone disease😥😥 Leeds Rhinos Legend💙 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.