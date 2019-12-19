Same-sex kiss in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker goes uncensored in China

The historic same-sex kiss in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has not been censored in China, despite the country’s previous record of suppressing LGBT+ content. The latest Star Wars film features the first gay kiss in the franchise’s history when two female members of the Resistance, who are not major characters in... 👓 View full article



