Same-sex kiss in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker goes uncensored in China
Thursday, 19 December 2019 () The historic same-sex kiss in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has not been censored in China, despite the country’s previous record of suppressing LGBT+ content. The latest Star Wars film features the first gay kiss in the franchise’s history when two female members of the Resistance, who are not major characters in...
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Expected to Debut With $175 Million . The latest 'Star Wars' film is estimated to make anywhere from $175 million to $200 million in its opening weekend. 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' debuted to a then-record $248 million in 2015. and 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
megmar RT @Hello_Tailor: Following the blink-and-you'll-miss-it gay couple in The Rise of Skywalker, @michejaw suggests a "Russo Rule" for meaning… 54 seconds ago
WAIR Networks Published a new WAIR Report A kiss is just a kiss — unless it’s a same-sex smo.... https://t.co/rzoVMlMER9… https://t.co/mHyU5KGET0 15 minutes ago