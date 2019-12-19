Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Friends who posted letter to neighbour asking to walk their dog get incredible reply

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Friends who posted letter to neighbour asking to walk their dog get incredible replyThe 'boys from 23' - Jack McCrossan, Chris Fleetwood, Iwan Buckingham, and James Nicks - started pining for a dog when they saw next door's 'Stevie Ticks'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jcwright1000

Jack Wright Pals who sent neighbour letter asking to walk dog get incredible reply https://t.co/5EDEVpFahv 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.