Boris Johnson to 'stop tens of thousands voting' by making photo ID mandatory by law at polling stations, Queen's Speech reveals

Independent Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Pilots of scheme saw hundreds of voters without photographic ID turned away from polling stations
News video: Queen Elizabeth officially reopens UK parliament

Queen Elizabeth officially reopens UK parliament 01:20

 After Prime Minister Boris Johnson&apos;s Conservatives won the biggest majority in parliament of any government since 2001, parliament was officially reopened on Thursday (December 19).

