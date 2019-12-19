Boris Johnson to 'stop tens of thousands voting' by making photo ID mandatory by law at polling stations, Queen's Speech reveals

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

Pilots of scheme saw hundreds of voters without photographic ID turned away from polling stations 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

5 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Rumble - Published Queen Elizabeth officially reopens UK parliament 01:20 After Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives won the biggest majority in parliament of any government since 2001, parliament was officially reopened on Thursday (December 19).