Boris Johnson slammed for playing with mobile phone in Commons as SNP raise Scotland's future

Daily Record Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Boris Johnson slammed for playing with mobile phone in Commons as SNP raise Scotland's futureThe Tory Prime Minister told Ian Blackford to "say something more interesting" after being pulled up for ignoring the SNP chief.
News video: Ian Blackford: Scotland has spoken on second independence referendum

Ian Blackford: Scotland has spoken on second independence referendum 00:56

 Boris Johnson has got his answer as to whether the people of Scotland want a second independence referendum, Ian Blackford has warned. The SNP's Westminster leader said that Mr Johnson must respect democracy and the people of Scotland and honour a second referendum.

