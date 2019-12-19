Global  

Nearly 50 flood warnings and alerts across the Midlands after heavy rainfall

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Nearly 50 flood warnings and alerts across the Midlands after heavy rainfallA flood warning means that flooding is expected and immediate action is required, while a flood alert means that flooding is possible and people should be prepared.
News video: Commuters left facing severe delays after heavy rainfall causes train tracks to be buried under two inches of water

Commuters left facing severe delays after heavy rainfall causes train tracks to be buried under two inches of water 00:09

 Commuters were left facing delays after train tracks were deluged under flood waters after heavy rain.Photos of the tracks at Frant Station in Tunbridge Wells, East Sussex, show them filled with rainwater - looking more like a canal than a railway, at 7.30am this morning (Fri).Commuters faced severe...

