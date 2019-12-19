Labour MSPs break party whip by abstaining on SNP IndyRef2 Bill at Holyrood Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

Neil Findlay and Monica Lennon defied their party amid Labour's civil war over their continued opposition to IndyRef2. Neil Findlay and Monica Lennon defied their party amid Labour's civil war over their continued opposition to IndyRef2. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this