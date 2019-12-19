Global  

Clive Lewis enters Labour leadership race

Independent Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Clive Lewis has become the latest Labour MP to enter the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Thornberry enters Labour leadership race

Thornberry enters Labour leadership race 03:01

 Emily Thornberry is the first candidate to confirm she is entering the race -- with speculation that Lisa Nandy, Sir Keir Starmer and Rebecca Long Bailey could all put themselves forward.

