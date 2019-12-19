Global  

Queen's Speech: Brexit, the NHS and what happened next

BBC News Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
After the government's agenda was set out in the Queen's Speech, party leaders had their say in the Commons.
The Queen unveils bolstered Boris's plan for Britain

 Queen Elizabeth formally reopened parliament on Thursday, setting out the government's legislative agenda with Brexit and the NHS the top priorities. David Doyle reports.

BlossomY42

🔥Blossom🔥 #FBPE 🔶️⚫🎪 #FBPE5000 RT @paul__johnson: Queen's Speech What it said: 'After Brexit we need to look at broader aspects of constitution: relationship between gov… 2 minutes ago

ChickenTikka17

Chicken Tikka RT @BrexitHome: Queen's Speech: Brexit, the NHS and what happened next https://t.co/R6h0fXJmIM 22 minutes ago

SLS_Legal

Sai Legal Services Queen's Speech: Brexit, the NHS and what happened next https://t.co/L3hvM5Y4Co https://t.co/s6pwMtUGEs 27 minutes ago

