Reverend Richard Coles told his late partner ‘is in Hell and he will follow’ by online trolls

PinkNews Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Church of England vicar Reverend Richard Coles has revealed that online trolls have subjected him to abuse following the death of his partner. The former Communards musician explained how he has received homophobic abuse from a pocket of people, including one person who said his late partner “is in Hell” and he...
