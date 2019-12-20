Global  

Letter: It is time to praise Harry and Meghan

The Argus Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
I READ the article in The Argus (December 16) reporting that “Argus readers have their say on Duke and Duchess” implying a negative outcome, when, in fact, 51 per cent voted no to stripping the title off Harry and Meghan.
