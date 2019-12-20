Letter: It is time to praise Harry and Meghan

Friday, 20 December 2019 () I READ the article in The Argus (December 16) reporting that “Argus readers have their say on Duke and Duchess” implying a negative outcome, when, in fact, 51 per cent voted no to stripping the title off Harry and Meghan.
Prince Harry's office has confirmed that he and his family will be spending “private time” in Canada over the Christmas holidays. Harry, his wife Meghan and their seven-month-old son Archie will miss the Queen's traditional Christmas gathering at her Sandringham estate. Meghan lived in Canada for...