Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The calculated Celtic fixture gamble that's left Rangers under huge title pressure

Daily Record Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
The calculated Celtic fixture gamble that's left Rangers under huge title pressureNeil Lennon's side sit five points clear of their arch rivals, who face a testing trip to Easter Road on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1872LIVE

🇬🇧 RANGERS 🇬🇧 The calculated Celtic fixture gamble that's left Rangers under huge title pressure https://t.co/G4cjPgXgXE https://t.co/3SevvxRvBQ 12 hours ago

DR_Celtic

Record Celtic Podcast The calculated Celtic fixture gamble that's left Rangers under huge title pressure | @MichaelGannon… https://t.co/UhqarbLDaf 13 hours ago

Record_Sport

Daily Record Sport The calculated Celtic fixture gamble that's left Rangers under huge title pressure | @MichaelGannon… https://t.co/mggTJgvQnK 13 hours ago

rangersfcnewsn1

Rangers FC News The calculated Celtic fixture gamble that’s left Rangers under huge title pressure https://t.co/eLgT3HBLgv https://t.co/Ynwi7r9EPL 14 hours ago

CelticFNH

Celtic News Hound The calculated Celtic fixture gamble that's left Rangers under huge tit #Celtic #Celticfc #Bhoys #FNH https://t.co/SjD3f36yZ4 14 hours ago

HibernianFNH

Hibernian News Hound The calculated Celtic fixture gamble that's left Rangers under huge title pres #HFC #Hibs #GGTTH #FNH https://t.co/jmXEZz6FE4 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.