Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

This is what the Met Office says Christmas Day weather will be like in Bristol

Bristol Post Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
This is what the Met Office says Christmas Day weather will be like in BristolIt's extremely unlikely any of the white stuff will fall  in Bristol over Christmas.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bristol Community College's New Bedford Campus Closed Over Unknown Smell [Video]Bristol Community College's New Bedford Campus Closed Over Unknown Smell

WBZ-TV's Kate Merrill reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:15Published

Residents in flood-ravaged villages across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire have been told to expect more heavy rain with forecasters [Video]Residents in flood-ravaged villages across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire have been told to expect more heavy rain with forecasters

Residents in flood-ravaged villages across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire have been told to expect more heavy rain with forecasters warning there could be a danger to life. The Environment Agency has..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bristol weather forecast: What Met Office says the weather will be like on Christmas Day

Bristol weather forecast: What Met Office says the weather will be like on Christmas DayIt's been a wet Christmas Eve - but what will tomorrow bring?
Bristol Post


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.