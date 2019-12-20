Belfast Telegraph Sports Awards shortlists: Who are the nominees ahead of the big night? Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

The nominations are in for the 2019 Belfast Telegraph Sport Awards and, now that the shortlists have been compiled, the countdown is on to find out who will walk away prize-laden from next month's glittering ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast. The nominations are in for the 2019 Belfast Telegraph Sport Awards and, now that the shortlists have been compiled, the countdown is on to find out who will walk away prize-laden from next month's glittering ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this