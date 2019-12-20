Star Wars’ Mark Hamill offers swift and sincere apology for liking JK Rowling’s ‘transphobic’ tweet
Friday, 20 December 2019 () Star Wars‘ actor Mark Hamill has issued a sincere apology for liking a ‘transphobic’ tweet from J.K. Rowling after a fan contacted him seeking an explanation. Yesterday, Harry Potter author Rowling voiced her support for a woman who pursued legal action to have “gender-critical views”...
Mark Hamill got everyone's attention when he dropped a big hint about the new "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker". According to Hamill, pop star Harry Styles may make a cameo in the movie. CNN reports that Hamill posted several clues on Twitter, calling the "secret trooper" a singer. He went on to...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Roxy 🐠 RT @OfficialWithHES: NEW || Mark Hamill, known for playing Luke Skywalker, hinted Harry Styles makes a cameo in the new 'Star Wars'. Read m… 2 minutes ago
d ʬ⁸⁴ RT @teyonahsblade: mark hamill: *memorized iconic lines, cares deeply about his character, knows all the canon*
harrison ford: bar wars? s… 8 minutes ago
The Local Wasp Guy 🎃 RT @Rainbowvoicess: Star Wars‘ actor Mark Hamill has issued a sincere apology for liking a ‘transphobic’ tweet from J.K. Rowling after a fa… 14 minutes ago
Rainbow voices Star Wars‘ actor Mark Hamill has issued a sincere apology for liking a ‘transphobic’ tweet from J.K. Rowling after… https://t.co/6jVRZhYTcH 21 minutes ago
echo is READY FOR MCR RT @PinkNews: Star Wars’ Mark Hamill offers swift and sincere apology for liking JK Rowling’s ‘transphobic’ tweet
https://t.co/mRPmdFTxzM 22 minutes ago