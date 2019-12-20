Global  

Star Wars’ Mark Hamill offers swift and sincere apology for liking JK Rowling’s ‘transphobic’ tweet

PinkNews Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Star Wars‘ actor Mark Hamill has issued a sincere apology for liking a ‘transphobic’ tweet from J.K. Rowling after a fan contacted him seeking an explanation. Yesterday, Harry Potter author Rowling voiced her support for a woman who pursued legal action to have “gender-critical views”...
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Mark Hamill Hints That Harry Styles May Make A Cameo In The Star Wars

Mark Hamill Hints That Harry Styles May Make A Cameo In The Star Wars 00:33

 Mark Hamill got everyone's attention when he dropped a big hint about the new "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker". According to Hamill, pop star Harry Styles may make a cameo in the movie. CNN reports that Hamill posted several clues on Twitter, calling the "secret trooper" a singer. He went on to...

Tweets about this

RoxaMP

Roxy 🐠 RT @OfficialWithHES: NEW || Mark Hamill, known for playing Luke Skywalker, hinted Harry Styles makes a cameo in the new 'Star Wars'. Read m… 2 minutes ago

parnsmn_

d ʬ⁸⁴ RT @teyonahsblade: mark hamill: *memorized iconic lines, cares deeply about his character, knows all the canon* harrison ford: bar wars? s… 8 minutes ago

LocalWaspGuy

The Local Wasp Guy 🎃 RT @Rainbowvoicess: Star Wars‘ actor Mark Hamill has issued a sincere apology for liking a ‘transphobic’ tweet from J.K. Rowling after a fa… 14 minutes ago

Rainbowvoicess

Rainbow voices Star Wars‘ actor Mark Hamill has issued a sincere apology for liking a ‘transphobic’ tweet from J.K. Rowling after… https://t.co/6jVRZhYTcH 21 minutes ago

bandyeetos

echo is READY FOR MCR RT @PinkNews: Star Wars’ Mark Hamill offers swift and sincere apology for liking JK Rowling’s ‘transphobic’ tweet https://t.co/mRPmdFTxzM 22 minutes ago

NoireVoiture

La Voiture Noire @TheZombiUnicorn Mark Hamill was right Disney Ruined Star Wars Mark Hamill is Always Right 22 minutes ago

davidclinks

David Clinkscales Whaa?!? The original Star Wars Radio drama, with original actors Mark Hamill and C-3PO’s original voice actor? Lis… https://t.co/vOzyQAr5k4 25 minutes ago

