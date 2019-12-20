Global  

Billy Hughes: Sunderland FA Cup winner dies at age of 70

BBC Local News Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- Sunderland legend Billy Hughes, a key player in the club's 1973 FA Cup win, has died at the age of 70 following a long illness.
