Billy Hughes: Sunderland FA Cup winner dies at age of 70 Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- Sunderland legend Billy Hughes, a key player in the club's 1973 FA Cup win, has died at the age of 70 following a long illness. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Rik_Winter Billy Hughes: Sunderland FA Cup winner dies at age of 70 https://t.co/nkqeucqxDA 10 minutes ago stephen tinkler RT @RichMennear: Sad news today. Tributes from club historian Rob Mason, owner Stewart Donald and former teammates of Billy Hughes here. #S… 12 minutes ago Paul Dobson Tributes paid to Sunderland AFC legend and 1973 FA Cup winner Billy Hughes https://t.co/nd7UBufSEQ 22 minutes ago TyneWearUK Tyne & Wear News: Billy Hughes: Sunderland FA Cup winner dies at age of 70 https://t.co/7xkNMC8MDp 42 minutes ago FWP Sunderland NEWS: Billy Hughes: Sunderland FA Cup winner dies at age of 70 (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/QQJjJGEOT1 42 minutes ago BlackBob RT @SunderlandEcho: Sad news today, our thoughts are with the friends, family and former teammates of #SAFC legend Billy Hughes https:/… 45 minutes ago Pistonbroke RT @BBCNEandCumbria: Billy Hughes: Sunderland FA Cup winner dies at age of 70 https://t.co/eVOS79qPRP 45 minutes ago allan morton RT @scotsunsport: Sunderland's 1973 FA Cup winning icon Billy Hughes passes away https://t.co/B0WZzXtimi https://t.co/Xol0ecuRM7 50 minutes ago