Midlands' finance boss Andrew Bailey appointed Bank of England governor and will start in March

Tamworth Herald Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Midlands' finance boss Andrew Bailey appointed Bank of England governor and will start in MarchFormer Leicester schoolboy, who served at bank under Villa fan Mervyn King,  is currently chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority.
News video: Andrew Bailey announced as next governor of Bank of England

Andrew Bailey announced as next governor of Bank of England 00:30

 Andrew Bailey, the head of the Financial Conduct Authority, has been appointed as the next governor of the Bank of England. He will take up the role after incumbent Mark Carney steps down on March 16.

Andrew Bailey to be next Bank of England boss [Video]Andrew Bailey to be next Bank of England boss

Former Bank of England deputy governor Andrew Bailey, one of the City of London&apos;s most experienced financial regulators, has been named as the new governor of the British central bank. Julian..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:07Published

Sajid Javid appoints Andrew Bailey as new BoE head [Video]Sajid Javid appoints Andrew Bailey as new BoE head

Chancellor Sajid Javid has announced that Andrew Bailey will be the new Governor of the Bank of England. Bailey will take over from Mark Carney who has been in the role since 2013. Report by Browna...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:19Published


Andrew Bailey Tapped To Head Bank Of England: Report

Andrew Bailey is set to replace Mark Carney as head of the Bank of England, the Financial Times reported.
RTTNews

Andrew Bailey named as next Bank of England governor

LONDON (AP) — The British government has named Andrew Bailey, head of the U.K.’s finance watchdog, as the next governor of the Bank of England. The...
Seattle Times

