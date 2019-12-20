|
Midlands' finance boss Andrew Bailey appointed Bank of England governor and will start in March
|
|
Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Former Leicester schoolboy, who served at bank under Villa fan Mervyn King, is currently chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority.
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Andrew Bailey to be next Bank of England boss
Former Bank of England deputy governor Andrew Bailey, one of the City of London's most experienced financial regulators, has been named as the new governor of the British central bank. Julian..
Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:07Published
Sajid Javid appoints Andrew Bailey as new BoE head
Chancellor Sajid Javid has announced that Andrew Bailey will be the new Governor of the Bank of England. Bailey will take over from Mark Carney who has been in the role since 2013. Report by Browna...
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:19Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this