Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sussex flood warnings: More than 20 alerts affecting county

The Argus Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
TORRENTIAL rainfall has sparked flood alerts across the county.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

yazzooguy

Brian James RT @BBCSussex: FLOOD WARNINGS More flood warnings - meaning flooding is expected - have been issued for #Sussex More info here: https://t.c… 4 hours ago

BBCSussex

BBC Sussex FLOOD WARNINGS More flood warnings - meaning flooding is expected - have been issued for #Sussex More info here:… https://t.co/p1W8VDckNL 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.