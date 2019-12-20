Global  

Horrified young dad goes for eye test - only to discover he has cancer

Tamworth Herald Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Horrified young dad goes for eye test - only to discover he has cancerJamie Mercer, 31, said he felt like "his life was over" after he was rushed to A&E where medical staff told him he had cancer which spread around his body and his brain.
Recent related news from verified sources

Young dad who went for eye test is told he has cancer

Young dad who went for eye test is told he has cancerJamie Mercer will now have six rounds of chemotherapy - but doctors have said he could need more and still needs an operation to remove cancer from his brain
Wales Online

