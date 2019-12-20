Horrified young dad goes for eye test - only to discover he has cancer



Recent related videos from verified sources This Young Girl Has Raised $15K for Charities Maisy is not your typical tween. She's made giving back a top priority in her life, and started selling Maisy Puffs headbands to raise money for pediatric cancer research. With the help of her mom and.. Credit: Localish Duration: 03:11Published 6 days ago An Experimental Therapy Helped Save A Young Girl And Became The Standard Casey Neff was given just a 40% chance of survival but when she became the first child to test an experimental therapy, it worked so well it became the standard, KDKA's Susan Koeppen reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:46Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Young dad who went for eye test is told he has cancer Jamie Mercer will now have six rounds of chemotherapy - but doctors have said he could need more and still needs an operation to remove cancer from his brain

Wales Online 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this