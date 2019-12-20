Global  

Fulham v Leeds United

BBC Local News Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Fulham and Leeds United (15:00 GMT).
footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Fulham FC vs Leeds United live score 21-12-19 football - Bankrupt Medi4 #FulhamFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Premier_League https://t.co/lvrPGTdmBT 33 seconds ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Fulham FC vs Leeds United Scores - Highlights 21/12/19 - Bankrupt Medi4 #FulhamFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Premier_League Pls RT https://t.co/GiC19lmCF9 33 seconds ago

STLSoccerReport

Flyover Footy RT @soccermadeinstl: StL native Tim Ream goes the distance for Fulham in big 2-1 win over Leeds United | Fulham Football Club https://t.co/… 54 minutes ago

soccermadeinstl

Dave Lange StL native Tim Ream goes the distance for Fulham in big 2-1 win over Leeds United | Fulham Football Club https://t.co/QU7wlV8Psm 54 minutes ago

SamayyaAfzal

Samayya RT @philreeduk: @SamayyaAfzal It's the common nickname fans of Leeds United use for their team who played (and lost) at Fulham yesterday. T… 1 hour ago

philreeduk

Phil Reed @SamayyaAfzal It's the common nickname fans of Leeds United use for their team who played (and lost) at Fulham yest… https://t.co/LyBseQb8N1 2 hours ago

Prolethreat

Pat McGatt @LeedsUnitedYEP BREAKING NEWS. Leeds United spy film of Fulham training session leaked. @LiamCooper__ @andrearadri… https://t.co/avLNkK9I06 2 hours ago

Leeds_TT

Leeds Talk Match Recap: Fulham 2-1 Leeds United #LeedsUnited https://t.co/2BcU8EeZSX 2 hours ago

