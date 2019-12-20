Global  

Jealous Shaun Dyson jailed over killing estranged wife and mum-of-five Lucy-Anne Rushton

Tamworth Herald Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Jealous Shaun Dyson jailed over killing estranged wife and mum-of-five Lucy-Anne RushtonShaun Dyson killed his estranged wife Lucy-Anne Rushton in the early hours of June 23 at the family house in Andover, Hampshire, while children were at the property.
