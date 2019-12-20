Leave and Remain labels get the boot as Boris Johnson pushes Brexit bill through Parliament Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Prime Minister urged MPs to come together and "find renewed expression in one great new national project" during debate on European Withdrawal Bill. Prime Minister urged MPs to come together and "find renewed expression in one great new national project" during debate on European Withdrawal Bill. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 4 minutes ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published MPs back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal 00:37 Britain took a big step closer to leaving the EU as Boris Johnson's Brexit deal was backed by a large majority of MPs. The second reading of the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill was passed by 358 votes to 234, majority 124. You Might Like

Tweets about this