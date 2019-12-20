BBC Local News: Bristol -- Tom Banton scores his maiden fifty in the Big Bash League but cannot prevent Brisbane Heat falling to a 22-run defeat against Melbourne Stars.

You Might Like

Tweets about this 247CricketNews Tom Banton scores his maiden fifty in the Big Bash League but cannot prevent Brisbane Heat falling to a 22-run defe… https://t.co/ch0Au129em 1 hour ago Sports News Today Big Bash League: Tom Banton scores maiden fifty as Brisbane Heat lose to Melbourne Stars https://t.co/Dev3IzycHn https://t.co/p8NaMRlKj9 2 hours ago Mr David Jones ...By The Way ☕☕ SPORT: Big Bash League: Tom Banton scores maiden fifty as Brisbane Heat lose to Melbourne Stars… https://t.co/jL2tCI6Eut 2 hours ago SANDALIO CARMONA BBC Sport - Big Bash League: Tom Banton scores maiden fifty as Brisbane Heat lose to Melbourne Stars https://t.co/cRJbmEtAOg 2 hours ago All Things Cricket Big Bash League: Tom Banton scores maiden fifty as Brisbane Heat lose to Melbourne Stars https://t.co/6ZwFPgGuPx 3 hours ago Bristol Biz Big Bash League: Tom Banton scores maiden fifty as Brisbane Heat lose to Melbourne Stars https://t.co/sAKAkMjUE2… https://t.co/tRRF5Fznwo 4 hours ago SportsGridUK Big Bash League: Tom Banton scores maiden fifty as Brisbane Heat lose to Melbourne Stars https://t.co/qJF4r19B0S 4 hours ago