Big Bash League: Tom Banton scores maiden fifty as Brisbane Heat lose to Melbourne Stars

BBC Local News Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
BBC Local News: Bristol -- Tom Banton scores his maiden fifty in the Big Bash League but cannot prevent Brisbane Heat falling to a 22-run defeat against Melbourne Stars.
