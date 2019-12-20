Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

When is EastEnders on BBC over Christmas and New Year?

Tamworth Herald Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
When is EastEnders on BBC over Christmas and New Year?EastEnders is in for an explosive Christmas Day episode as Phil puts his revenge plan into action having finally learned Sharon and Keanu's baby secret.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police and gogo dancers in Santa costumes hand out gifts in Thailand [Video]Police and gogo dancers in Santa costumes hand out gifts in Thailand

Thai police are joined by two gogo dancers in Santa costumes as they hand out gifts to tourists on a night life strip on Christmas (December 25). The police chiefs and the the two young women in red..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:24Published

Christmas Mass being held in Utica [Video]Christmas Mass being held in Utica

Historic Old St. John's Church holding Mass on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day

Credit: WKTVPublished


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.