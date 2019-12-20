Global  

US woman charged over Harry Dunn death

BBC Local News Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
BBC Local News: Northamptonshire -- US woman charged over crash that killed teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn in Northamptonshire, family spokesman says
News video: Harry Dunn's family hail ‘huge step’ as US suspect charged over his death

Harry Dunn's family hail ‘huge step’ as US suspect charged over his death 01:02

 The mother of Harry Dunn has described the decision to charge Anne Sacoolas with death by dangerous driving as a “huge step” towards seeking the justice she had promised her son. Interview with Charlotte Charles, Mark Stephens, Radd Seiger and Tim Dunn. Speaking outside the Crown Prosecution...

Gatekeeper24

S Baker RT @BBCBreaking: US woman charged over crash that killed teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn in Northamptonshire, family spokesman says https:/… 2 minutes ago

akihirokitamura

Akihiro Kitamura北村昭博 Anne Sacoolas needs to return to UK. Do the right thing, American woman. https://t.co/xp57zSEUxZ 3 minutes ago

emmawillmer

Emma Willmer RT @glynmoody: Anne Sacoolas refuses to return to face Harry Dunn charges - https://t.co/OBVRvPsoRq "Potential 14-year term for killing 19-… 20 minutes ago

glynmoody

Glyn Moody Anne Sacoolas refuses to return to face Harry Dunn charges - https://t.co/OBVRvPsoRq "Potential 14-year term for ki… https://t.co/DCXfPZwvPg 23 minutes ago

gerge42

Susanne Maier RT @John63521670: Anne Sacoolas charged over death of Harry Dunn. If this woman is not extradited why should we extradite Julian Assange? h… 27 minutes ago

