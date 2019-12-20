Global  

Harry Dunn: US diplomat's wife Anne Sacoolas charged with causing death of teenager

Independent Friday, 20 December 2019
Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat, has been charged with causing the death by dangerous driving of Harry Dunn, his family have said.
News video: US Diplomat Wife Anne Sacoolas Charged Over Teen Harry Dunn's Death

US Diplomat Wife Anne Sacoolas Charged Over Teen Harry Dunn's Death 00:33

 The wife of a US diplomat has been charged with causing the death of a teenager in the UK.

