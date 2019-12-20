Carcharu 18 am gyflenwi cyffuriau o Lerpwl i Bowys Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

18 o bobl wedi cael eu dedfrydu i gyfanswm o dros 100 mlynedd dan glo am gynllwynio i gyflenwi gwerth £1.1m o gyffuriau dosbarth A i Bowys. 👓 View full article

