Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Writer has two pieces of advice for trans Harry Potter fans feeling ‘hurt and betrayed’ by JK Rowling

PinkNews Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Hurt JK Rowling fans have been given sage advice on how to approach the Harry Potter series after the author backed a woman whose anti-trans views were ruled “absolutist.” Rowling was accused of “transphobia” after she voiced her support for Maya Forstater, a cis woman who lost a legal bid to have...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published < > Embed
News video: Step into a Wizarding Wonderland at the Yule Ball!

Step into a Wizarding Wonderland at the Yule Ball! 06:26

 Yule Ball, which celebrates adult Harry Potter fans with a mature, sophisticated event, will bring magic and holiday cheer to Milwaukee for a fourth year. Guests will be treated to the enchantment of a holiday ball inspired by their favorite magic school, including a scavenger hunt, costume contest,...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LGBT_TT

LGBT Talk Writer has two pieces of advice for trans Harry Potter fans feeling ‘hurt and betrayed’ by JK Rowling #LGBT https://t.co/8ZIq0UZJms 12 minutes ago

Machariel

XiL🍭¥µk1k4%ë RT @PinkNews: Writer has two pieces of advice for trans Harry Potter fans feeling ‘hurt and betrayed’ by JK Rowling https://t.co/HrnYjQ8tTP 33 minutes ago

sowhat_hq

So What Writer has two pieces of advice for trans Harry Potter fans feeling ‘hurt and betrayed’ by JK Rowling… https://t.co/pvo4Re0y5B 48 minutes ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Writer has two pieces of advice for trans Harry Potter fans feeling ‘hurt and betrayed’ by JK Rowling https://t.co/HrnYjQ8tTP 1 hour ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק RT @pinknews: Writer has two pieces of advice for trans Harry Potter fans feeling ‘hurt and betrayed’ by JK Rowling… https://t.co/tHACcCW2kW 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.