All Prince Phillip's 36 public appearances and health scares since retirement Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 9 hours ago )

Here is a timeline of Philip's appearances and health since his retirement from public life in August 2017. Here is a timeline of Philip's appearances and health since his retirement from public life in August 2017. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Birmingham Live All Prince Phillip's 36 public appearances and health scares since retirement https://t.co/JB6mcHiyD6 6 hours ago