Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Get Brexit done': Wealthy Tory donors buying EU citizenship for themselves, documents reveal

Independent Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Cyprus 'golden passport' scheme can secure EU nationality for just two million euros
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsWatch

One News Watch In the news today: Michael Gove British Conservative politician UK PM Johnson eyes parliament vote before Christma… https://t.co/1oy9qBRSVt 6 days ago

Pickle2884

Andrew Lewis RT @therightarticle: Boris Johnson is about to find out he can&apos;t actually get Brexit done https://t.co/Rc1NBdhB7K 1 week ago

therightarticle

Michael Boris Johnson is about to find out he can&apos;t actually get Brexit done https://t.co/Rc1NBdhB7K 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.