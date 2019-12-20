'Get Brexit done': Wealthy Tory donors buying EU citizenship for themselves, documents reveal Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 19 hours ago )

Cyprus 'golden passport' scheme can secure EU nationality for just two million euros 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this One News Watch In the news today: Michael Gove British Conservative politician UK PM Johnson eyes parliament vote before Christma… https://t.co/1oy9qBRSVt 6 days ago Andrew Lewis RT @therightarticle: Boris Johnson is about to find out he can't actually get Brexit done https://t.co/Rc1NBdhB7K 1 week ago Michael Boris Johnson is about to find out he can't actually get Brexit done https://t.co/Rc1NBdhB7K 1 week ago