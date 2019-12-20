Global  

Duke of Edinburgh set to spend run-up to Christmas in hospital

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
The Duke of Edinburgh is expected to spend the run-up to Christmas being cared for by medical staff, after he was admitted to hospital for treatment relating to a “pre-existing condition”.
News video: Duke of Edinburgh being treated in hospital for pre-existing condition

Duke of Edinburgh being treated in hospital for pre-existing condition 00:36

 The Duke of Edinburgh has been admitted to hospital for treatment relating to a pre-existing condition, Buckingham Palace said. Philip, 98, left Sandringham, where he spends much of his time since retiring, to attend the King Edward VII Hospital in London on Friday morning.

