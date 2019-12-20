Duke of Edinburgh set to spend run-up to Christmas in hospital

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

The Duke of Edinburgh is expected to spend the run-up to Christmas being cared for by medical staff, after he was admitted to hospital for treatment relating to a “pre-existing condition”. 👓 View full article



