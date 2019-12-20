Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Indya Moore and Patricia Arquette join growing condemnation of JK Rowling’s ‘transphobia’

PinkNews Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
A growing list of public figures and celebrities are adding their voices in condemnation of latest ‘anti-trans’ tweet from Harry Potter author JK Rowling. Yesterday JK Rowling voiced her support for a woman named Maya Forstater who pursued legal action to have “gender-critical views” protected under...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LaraThexton

Lara Thexton Headings like this cause alarm and this is what stokes up #hate for the #LGBTQ movement from people who were even h… https://t.co/q7pJDvFOEY 1 hour ago

GodfreyNicky

Nicky Godfrey 🌈🌍💫 @janeclarejones @JustOwly Here you are, have another read https://t.co/poC7iPWNNZ PS maybe you will mature on day. Maybe.... 3 hours ago

HIVplusYOUandME

Douglas K. Janssen RT @PinkNews: Indya Moore and Patricia Arquette join growing condemnation of JK Rowling’s ‘transphobia’ https://t.co/k4DqjOQHLa 3 hours ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק RT @pinknews: Indya Moore and Patricia Arquette join growing condemnation of JK Rowling’s ‘transphobia’… https://t.co/ehppu5xPSn 3 hours ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Indya Moore and Patricia Arquette join growing condemnation of JK Rowling’s ‘transphobia’ https://t.co/k4DqjOQHLa 3 hours ago

luizmii

'Thank U, Next' deserves AOTY 🏆 The way Indya Moore & Patricia Arquette ate this fad in the replies. 😌😌😌 https://t.co/AffdCvp7dz 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.