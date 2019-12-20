Thomas Cook collapse: Family's Disney dream saved by donations Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

BBC Local News: Beds, Herts and Bucks -- Leanne Jones and her partner Alex had saved for two years to take their sons to Disneyland Paris. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this BBC Three Counties Thomas Cook collapse: Family's Disney dream saved by donations https://t.co/xhIa6oAXwa 1 week ago