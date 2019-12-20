Global  

Daisy Ridley claims the much-maligned Star Wars same-sex kiss is ‘awesome’

PinkNews Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actor Daisy Ridley said it was “awesome” to see the film’s blink-and-you’ll-miss it same-sex kiss in place of real LGBT+ representation. Ridley, who plays Rey in the sequel trilogy, said that she went to the film’s LA premiere with a lesbian couple she is...
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' expected to debut with $175 million

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' expected to debut with $175 million 01:20

 The latest 'Star Wars' film is estimated to make anywhere from $175 million to $200 million in its opening weekend.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes $500m in first week. [Video]Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes $500m in first week.

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' made $500 million in its first week.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:13Published

'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker': Exclusive Interview With Oscar Isaac & Kelly Marie Tran [Video]'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker': Exclusive Interview With Oscar Isaac & Kelly Marie Tran

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker: Exclusive Interview With Oscar Isaac & Kelly Marie Tran - Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far,..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 01:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Q&A: Anthony Daniels talks long ride as C-3PO in ‘Star Wars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Daniels went through a painful experience after not receiving the same amount of public recognition as other co-stars when the first...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Same-sex kiss in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker goes uncensored in China

The historic same-sex kiss in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has not been censored in China, despite the country’s previous record of suppressing LGBT+...
PinkNews Also reported by •Just JaredMENAFN.comSBSNYTimes.comNew Zealand Herald

