How Sussex MPs voted in Boris Johnson's crucial Brexit vote

The Argus Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
MPs have approved the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill at second reading, meaning it has cleared its first Commons hurdle.
News video: MPs back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

MPs back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal 00:37

 Britain took a big step closer to leaving the EU as Boris Johnson's Brexit deal was backed by a large majority of MPs. The second reading of the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill was passed by 358 votes to 234, majority 124.

